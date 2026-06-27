Generative AI use is spreading quickly among French mid-sized companies, but most have yet to report ​clear productivity benefits, according to a survey by ‌state-backed investment bank Bpifrance.

Bpifrance said in its annual barometer of Entreprises de Taille Intermédiaire, or ETIs, that 77 per cent of 534 ​company heads surveyed said their firms use generative ​artificial intelligence, while only 17 per cent of those using ⁠it reported time savings from the technology.

The findings ​suggest adoption is moving faster than measurable returns, as ​many companies still struggle to turn new tools into practical efficiency gains.