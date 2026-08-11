Eurobank staff have collected school supplies for children from vulnerable families as part of an annual campaign organised by the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC).

The “Back to School Supplies for ALL Children” campaign, now in its 12th year, aims to ensure children have the necessary supplies ahead of the start of the new school year.

Eurobank employees across Cyprus collected school bags, pencil cases, stationery, books, children’s stories, educational toys and other school supplies.

The bank will also donate used office furniture, including desks, bookcases and chairs, as well as computers, which it said are in good condition and will be provided to people and organisations in need.

The donations were handed over to the PVCC on Monday during a meeting between Eurobank representatives and a council delegation headed by its chairman Elias Demetriou.

The supplies will be distributed through the council to vulnerable families and voluntary and non-governmental organisations supporting them before the new school year begins.

Some of the supplies collected through the initiative will also be provided to children attending schools in the north in Rizokarpaso and Kormakitis.