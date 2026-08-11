Alpha Bank S.A. has announced that its share capital has been updated following the formal cancellation of 59,018,043 treasury shares.

The lender explained that the capital adjustment was carried out in accordance with the relevant piece of legislation to help shareholders calculate thresholds for acquiring or disposing of significant holdings.

The reduction of the bank’s share capital stemmed from a decision taken during the ordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2026, the announcement added.

Moreover, the bank stated that the cancelled shares each carried a nominal value of €0.29.

Official registration of the cancellation was completed on July 21, 2026, with the general electronic commercial registry.

Following the completion of these corporate actions, the total share capital of the bank now stands at €654,310,561.35.

The updated share capital is divided into 2,256,243,315 ordinary, dematerialised, registered shares carrying voting rights.

Every single share maintains a nominal value of €0.29, the announcement concluded.