By Micheál Martin

On July 1, on the conclusion of its successful six-month Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Cyprus will pass the baton to Ireland for its eighth Council Presidency.

The rotating Presidency offers small EU member states like Cyprus and Ireland an opportunity to play a central role in shaping decisions that affect the lives of every citizen across our Union.

Ireland’s Presidency programme is focused on delivering tangible improvements to European citizens’ daily lives.

We will work to make Europe’s economy more competitive, its citizens more secure, and we will defend the values on which the European Union is built – freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights and dignity.

The first pillar, and at the heart of the Irish Presidency programme, is a focus on enhancing Europe’s competitiveness. This means working to support businesses to grow and succeed, create quality jobs and lower costs for consumers.

The Irish Presidency will prioritise the delivery of the European Union’s agreed ‘One Europe, One Market’ roadmap, across each of its five strands: simplifying rules, a more integrated single market, championing strong trade, reducing energy prices and decarbonisation, and driving the digital and AI transformation.

But what does this mean in practice? Efforts to deepen the Single Market and reduce regulatory complexity can remove barriers that currently increase the price of goods and services across Europe.

Businesses – especially SMEs – benefit from simpler rules and easier cross-border trade, which in turn supports employment and local economic growth. More free trade agreements open up new markets for our businesses and investment opportunities.

For households, this could translate into more affordable essential goods, improved access to services, and stronger economic resilience in times of global uncertainty. In a time when increasing costs-of-living are hurting many, that matters.

The Presidency’s second pillar – values – focuses on upholding democracy, equality and human rights, which are the bedrock of Europe’s quality of life.

This has direct benefits for citizens including stronger consumer protections, fundamental rights and legal safeguards across EU markets.

At a time when misinformation, democratic backsliding and technological disruption pose new risks, the EU can help ensure citizens are protected.

For the general public, that means greater trust in institutions and stronger rights in everyday interactions, whether online or offline.

A particular priority for the Irish Presidency will be online safety for children, which I know is a serious worry for parents across Europe.

EU enlargement is also a priority for our Presidency. As a country that has benefitted from EU membership – and that continues to do so – Ireland attests to the transformational nature of being part of our Union.

It is only right that countries that have completed the necessary reforms can also join the EU family and that’s its people can benefit as we have. Enlargement provides stability and prosperity for us all.

The third pillar is security. With growing geopolitical instability, cyber threats, and wars on Europe’s doorstep, the EU is increasingly focused on protecting our citizens.

Support for Ukraine – political, economic, diplomatic and military – is a cross-cutting priority for the Irish Presidency. The people of Ukraine have shown such immense resilience and bravery in the face of Russian aggression. We will continue to stand with them and strive together for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Security is, of course, broader. This includes energy security, keeping our households and business powered at more affordable prices.

It includes cybersecurity, such as protecting personal data and banking systems. It includes better equipping the Union to deal with hybrid threats.

We will work to better prepare Europe for crisis. A more coordinated EU reduces vulnerability to shocks – whether energy, economic, technological, or geopolitical.

A major task for our Presidency will be advancing negotiations on the EU’s next long-term budget.

This budget underpins funding for infrastructure, regional development, agriculture, research, innovation, security and climate action across the EU – areas of central importance to the wellbeing and prosperity of all our citizens.

While it will be challenging, our ambition is to reach agreement on the long-term budget this year. This will require compromise and difficult decisions, but our overriding motivation must be investment in programmes and projects that benefit the citizen and which position our Union for the future.

For example, the EU budget provides funding that supports local communities in many ways. This includes improved transport links, better digital connectivity, renewable energy projects, and funding for local and regional development initiatives. In short, EU budget decisions are not distant – they shape the quality of local life.

The Irish Presidency’s guiding principle – Ní neart go cur le chéile (“strength with unity”) – captures the essence of its potential impact. In a fragmented world, many of the challenges citizens face – rising costs, climate change, security threats – cannot be addressed by any one country alone.

By focusing on competitiveness, values, and security, Ireland’s Presidency programme aligns with the issues that matter most to the public: economic stability, fairness, and safety. Its success will depend on delivery, not just ambition.

Its success will be seen through real improvements in the everyday lives of people across Europe.

Micheál Martin is the Taoiseach of Ireland