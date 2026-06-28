Disy leader Annita Demetriou on Sunday said that the party will name its own candidate for the 2028 presidential elections, underlining that it would not support a potential bid by current President Nikos Christodoulides.

Speaking to Politis, she said following the previous election, the party is in opposition.

But she said she did not share the view that the recent parliamentary elections were “a prelude to the 2028 presidential elections”.

Demetriou was re-elected House president with the votes of Disy, Diko and Direct Democracy.

She refused to be drawn on whether she is considering standing herself. “We were given a clear mandate by voters for parliamentary work and not to be consumed in the presidency. It is not possible for the country to be permanently in a pre-election period. We have ahead of us important reforms, social challenges and serious issues that require solutions,” she said. “That’s where our attention is focused.”

“What I can say with certainty is that the Democratic Rally (Disy) will have its own candidate, chosen through its own democratic procedures, as provided for in the party’s statute.”

Since party regulations changed recently, the candidate is selected by the party’s base.

She said no discussions have taken place within the party over who a presidential candidate might be. “We have much more immediate priorities ahead of us.”

She also ruled out any discussions with Diko that would have ensured backing for his presidency of the House by Disy in return for Diko backing a Disy candidate for president of the Republic.

However, she did concede the two parties do agree on some issues, “which of course we want to continue. But understanding and consensus on issues of policy and bills is not a secret transaction. It is an element of democratic functioning and is absolutely necessary.”