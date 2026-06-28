From the beginning of 2026 until Sunday, a total of 4,021 people have been repatriated or deported from Cyprus, police said on Sunday.

In a social media post, the force said members of the aliens and migration service recently participated in a joint forced return operation with the Frontex agency, in the context of which third-country nationals residing illegally in Cyprus were repatriated and deported.

As reported, this is the 10th participation of the Cyprus police in joint Frontex return operation in 2026, which confirms “the continuous cooperation with the European institutions for the effective management of irregular migration”.

Earlier this month the deputy migration ministry said Cyprus recorded the highest number of relocations among the five frontline Mediterranean EU member states: Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain.

It added that the mechanism forms part of wider EU efforts to support member states facing disproportionate migration pressures, with all related costs covered through the bloc’s asylum, migration and integration fund.