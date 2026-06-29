Cyprus’ tourism revenue fell by 35.1 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, reaching €197.5 million, according to a report from the statistical service (Cystat).

This compares with €304.2m in April 2025, marking another weak month for tourism receipts.

For the January to April 2026 period, total tourism revenue is estimated at €443m, compared with €582.5m in the same period of 2025.

This represents a 23.9 per cent decrease for the first four months of the year.

The figures are based on the passenger survey carried out by Cystat, which records spending by visitors departing from Larnaca and Paphos airports.

At the same time, the April data showed a decline in average tourist spending.

Specifically, average expenditure per tourist fell by 10.3 per cent, reaching €651.77 in April 2026, compared with €726.42 in April 2025.

Average daily spending also declined, falling to €80.47 per day, from €94.34 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, tourists stayed slightly longer on average, with the average length of stay rising to 8.1 days, from 7.7 days in April 2025.

However, this was not enough to offset the drop in arrivals and daily spending.

Tourist arrivals fell to 303,031 in April 2026, compared with 418,730 in the same month of the previous year.

The United Kingdom remained Cyprus’ largest tourist market in April 2026, accounting for 39.2 per cent of total arrivals.

British arrivals fell to 118,742, from 151,883 in April 2025.

Tourists from the UK spent an average of €751.92 per person and €86.43 per day, compared with €777.17 per person and €89.33 per day a year earlier. Their average stay remained unchanged at 8.7 days.

Poland was the second largest market, accounting for 8.4 per cent of total tourists. Arrivals from Poland reached 25,371, compared with 29,009 in April 2025.

Polish tourists spent an average of €466.78 per person and €81.89 per day, down from €529.52 per person and €89.75 per day a year earlier. Their average stay also fell slightly to 5.7 days, from 5.9 days.

Germany followed as the third largest market, with 8 per cent of total arrivals. German arrivals stood at 24,178, compared with 29,613 in April 2025. Tourists from Germany spent an average of €765.30 per person and €85.99 per day, down from €918.74 per person and €103.23 per day a year earlier. Their average stay remained unchanged at 8.9 days.

Turning to Israel, arrivals fell sharply to 15,997, from 63,474 in April 2025. Israeli tourists spent an average of €472.15 per person and €102.64 per day, compared with €616.36 per person and €140.08 per day in April 2025. Their average stay increased slightly to 4.6 days, from 4.4 days.

Greece also recorded a decline in arrivals, with 14,255 tourists in April 2026, compared with 16,354 a year earlier. Greek tourists spent an average of €365.16 per person and €41.50 per day, down from €434.38 per person and €73.62 per day in April 2025. Their average stay rose to 8.8 days, from 5.9 days.

Sweden recorded 10,612 arrivals in April 2026, compared with 13,967 in the same month of 2025. Swedish tourists spent an average of €575.36 per person and €76.71 per day, compared with €825.61 per person and €78.63 per day a year earlier. Their average stay fell to 7.5 days, from 10.5 days.

In the case of the Netherlands, arrivals fell to 7,162, from 8,810 in April 2025. Dutch tourists spent an average of €760.48 per person and €104.18 per day, compared with €849.15 per person and €106.14 per day a year earlier. Their average stay fell to 7.3 days, from 8 days.

France also recorded a decrease, with arrivals falling to 5,855, from 8,113 in April 2025. French tourists spent an average of €619.11 per person and €77.39 per day, compared with €676.41 per person and €86.72 per day a year earlier. Their average stay rose slightly to 8 days, from 7.8 days.

Similarly, arrivals from Austria fell to 5,137, compared with 7,126 in April 2025. Austrian tourists spent an average of €664.17 per person and €103.78 per day, down from €816.18 per person and €107.39 per day a year earlier. Their average stay fell to 6.4 days, from 7.6 days.

Denmark recorded 4,543 arrivals in April 2026, compared with 5,516 a year earlier. Danish tourists spent an average of €720.32 per person and €91.18 per day, while their average stay stood at 7.9 days.

By contrast, Belgium recorded an increase in arrivals, reaching 4,194, compared with 3,188 in April 2025. Belgian tourists spent an average of €602.48 per person and €98.77 per day, compared with €754.53 per person and €99.28 per day a year earlier. Their average stay fell to 6.1 days, from 7.6 days.

Switzerland recorded 3,985 arrivals in April 2026, compared with 6,647 in April 2025. In April 2025, Swiss tourists spent an average of €1,098.41 per person and €144.53 per day, with an average stay of 7.6 days.

Finland also recorded a decline, with arrivals falling to 3,835, from 5,015 in April 2025. In April 2025, Finnish tourists spent an average of €774.96 per person and €112.31 per day, while their average stay stood at 6.9 days.

Norway recorded 3,128 arrivals in April 2026, compared with 3,957 in April 2025.

Italy recorded 2,632 arrivals in April 2026, compared with 4,059 a year earlier. However, Italian tourists spent more on average, with expenditure rising to €643.98 per person and €111.03 per day, compared with €504.95 per person and €91.81 per day in April 2025. Their average stay also increased slightly to 5.8 days, from 5.5 days.

The US recorded 2,475 arrivals in April 2026, compared with 4,301 in April 2025. In April 2025, tourists from the US spent an average of €1,342.61 per person and €105.72 per day, while their average stay stood at 12.7 days.

Finally, Lebanon recorded 1,820 arrivals in April 2026, compared with 2,776 a year earlier. In April 2025, Lebanese tourists spent an average of €1,053.36 per person and €154.91 per day, with an average stay of 6.8 days.