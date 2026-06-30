The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Tuesday that it has updated the trading status of several listed companies following an examination of their independent auditor reports for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2025.

Acting under the authority provided by paragraph 2.2.6 of regulatory decision KDP 379/2014, the council of the exchange decided to retain the (S) warning marker for four issuers.

These companies will continue to be presented with the (S) marker in trading tables and price bulletins on the Alternative Market due to the presence of material uncertainty regarding their ability to continue as a going concern.

The issuers subject to this continued marking are Philoktimatiki Public Ltd, Display Art Plc, Unifast Finance and Investments Public Company Ltd and Chris Joannou Public Limited.

Separately, the council decided to remove the (S) marker from the shares of Regallia Holdings and Investments Public Company Ltd in accordance with paragraph 2.2.7 of the same regulation.

This decision was reached because the auditors report for the year ending December 31, 2025, indicated that the specific issue which originally led to the application of the marker has been resolved.

However, the exchange noted that the (S) marker will still be maintained on the shares of Regallia Holdings and Investments Public Company Ltd for a different reason.

The company has failed to comply with the continuous obligation to maintain the required minimum market capitalisation for its listed securities.

The council confirmed that it will proceed with the removal of the (S) marker from trading tables and price bulletins for these issuers only once it has verified that all reasons for the initial inclusion of the warning have ceased to exist.