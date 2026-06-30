France has reportedly rejected Turkish claims that its recently signed defence agreement with Cyprus violates international law, insisting the arrangement is a technical framework for military cooperation rather than an agreement to establish a French military base on the island.

Responding to criticism from Ankara, French diplomatic sources are reported to have informed the Turkish news outlet Türkiye Today, that the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) creates the legal framework governing the presence of French military personnel in Cyprus and is intended to support humanitarian operations in the Levant.

The French side said such agreements define the legal status of one country’s armed forces while operating in another state and are concluded with countries outside multilateral defence structures such as Nato.

As Cyprus is not a Nato member, Paris said a bilateral arrangement was required to regulate existing military cooperation.

The agreement was signed on June 8 by French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin and Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas.

It simplifies procedures governing French military stopovers, overflights and deployments, particularly during operations to evacuate civilians from conflict zones such as the Estia programme.

France also recalled that Cyprus had been used in June 2025 to facilitate the evacuation of French nationals from Israel, describing the agreement as part of wider efforts to strengthen regional crisis response capabilities.

Turkey has strongly criticised the accord, with Defence Minister Yasar Guler arguing earlier this month that the agreement “lacks legitimacy, disrupts delicate balances, and violates international law”.

Ankara has also argued the agreement threatens the security of Turkish Cypriots, with Turkish officials warning that the country’s armed forces possess “the strength and determination to give the harshest response” to actions they consider a threat.

Paris rejected those claims, maintaining that the agreement “is not directed against Turkey” and serves humanitarian and operational purposes.

The French diplomatic source added that France had also supported Turkey during recent regional crises and remained prepared to respond to requests from allies in accordance with its international commitments.