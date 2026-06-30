Looking for a simple and straightforward way to turn traffic into revenue? The TEMU Affiliate Program – one of the few programs that truly opens the door to anyone willing to share – is definitely your best choice.

Open to anyone sharing deals through social groups or coupon sites—no advanced experience required, just a relevant channel and active audience. With competitive commissions and easy-to-use tools, you can get started effortlessly.

What is the TEMU Affiliate Program

The TEMU Affiliate Program, also known as Afiliados TEMU, is designed for individuals with a group-based user base, offering a low-barrier opportunity to earn internationally. With competitive commissions, a user-friendly system, and attractive new-user promotions, the program enables affiliates to promote flexibly and convert their traffic into revenue. Even without corporate-level operations, partners can start by sharing deals within groups or communities, gradually expand their reach, and turn influence into real earnings.

Ready to begin? Start your affiliate journey in three steps:

📝 Apply for the program and get your referral link/code, which comes with new user coupons and deals.

📢 Share it with your audience — across your social groups, communities, and coupon sites.

💰 Earn rewards for valid app downloads and commission every time a new user places an order through your link/code.

Who can join the TEMU Affiliate Program

Everyone is welcome to become a Temu affiliate (afiliado). Group-based individual promoters are the primary focus, but you are welcome regardless of the size of groups. Specifically, partners can be categorized into two types:

1. Social Media Group & Community Member

Are you an active participant in social media groups or online communities? You can share new-user offers, explain how to use your referral code, highlight limited-time discounts on special products, and discuss your experience as a new Temu shopper. Every genuine share helps build trust with your audience and can turn into commission earnings for you.

Applicable platforms: Facebook groups, X (Twitter), Telegram groups & channels, WhatsApp groups & channels, Discord groups, Naver Cafe & Blog, Line groups, Reddit.

2. Coupon & Deal Sharers

Do you have a knack for spotting and sharing the online deals? As an affiliate, you can stay updated on the latest discounted products and limited-time offers, select items with high conversion rates, and share them across various coupon sites. A keen eye for product selection and frequent sharing are the secrets to achieving high exposure and conversion rates.

Applicable platforms: hotukdeals, mydealz, referralcodes, and more platforms—see the registration page for details.

Why join the TEMU Affiliate Program

Easy Entry and No Upfront Cost

The TEMU Affiliate Program is completely free to join, with clear and simple entry requirements that make it easy to get started quickly. TEMU also provides a full suite of promotional assets—including copy, visuals, and ready-to-use materials—so you can accelerate from day one and launch your promotion journey with confidence and ease.

High Commissions to Earn

At TEMU, you don’t just earn order commissions—you also get an extra fixed bonus for every new user who downloads the TEMU app and places their first order. That means your earnings come from both high commissions and download rewards—doubling your revenue opportunities.

Amazing Benefits for Your Referrals

TEMU offers your users optional surprise benefits — from high-value coupons to deep category-wide discounts, with some deals reaching up to 90% off. These powerful offers significantly increase purchase intent, strengthen user loyalty, and drive higher engagement from your audience.

Robust Performance Tracking

Stay on top of your performance with TEMU’s powerful tracking tools. From clicks to conversions, your promotional data is measured and updated regularly. TEMU’s intuitive dashboards make it easy to understand results across campaigns and channels, helping you make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Dedicated Account Support

With TEMU, your achievements are consistently recognized. As your performance improves, you’ll receive dedicated one-on-one guidance and a customized commission structure designed to boost your earnings and support your continued growth.

How do Temu affiliates earn?

The Temu Affiliate Program offers multiple ways to earn by referring new users to the platform. Affiliate earnings are primarily generated through app download rewards and order commissions, providing both one-time bonuses and ongoing revenue opportunities.

1. App Download Rewards

Earn a fixed bonus for every new user who downloads the Temu app through your referral link and completes their first order within 30 days.

The reward amount may vary depending on your country/region, but each successful referral brings a payout.

2. Order Commissions

In addition to download rewards, affiliates can earn commissions on orders placed within 30 days after the app download.

Commission rates depend on your country/region and the value of each order made by the users you invite, up to 40%.

You can also earn more through additional opportunities:

Ranking & Referral Races: Standout performance can unlock extra rewards through ongoing ranking competitions and referral races.

Seasonal Boosts: During major shopping events, special incentive boosts may provide even greater earning opportunities.

How to join the TEMU Affiliate Program

Step 1: Visit the recruitment page & select channel

Click on the TEMU Affiliate registration page, and select the channel that best fits you. If you need clarification on either type, simply click the question mark (?) icon next to it for a detailed explanation.

Step 2: Enter your email address & verify

Simply provide a current email you check regularly for smooth collaboration. Once submitted, enter the verification code sent to your inbox (be sure to check the spam folder if needed). Rest assured, this email will only be used for essential program updates and support—never for marketing unless you opt in.

A quick tip: To unlock your affiliate earnings, simply submit your post link and screenshot for a required traffic verification. Once approved, you’ll gain full access—this review allows us to understand your audience and onboard you effectively.

How to maximize earnings with the TEMU Affiliate Program

Here are some general tips to boost your earnings with TEMU.

1.Leverage resources effectively to keep content fresh

Regularly visit the resource center and best-selling lists to promptly obtain and publish the latest materials and popular products. Fresh content always attracts more attention and helps you maintain a consistent following.

2.Precisely target your audience to make sharing more valuable

Data shows that content tailored to group themes tends to perform better. Instead of broadly posting in many groups, it’s more effective to focus on a few clear themes—such as gaming, sports, or beauty. Sharing practical tips and genuine experiences about using coupons to buy related products at low prices within the group can more easily resonate with others and boost engagement and conversions.

3.Explore diverse channels to achieve continuous revenue growth

Affiliates have flexible and diverse onboarding channels. Once your account is verified, you can replicate the content and publishing experience gained on this platform to other applicable platforms. Of course, you can also adjust the focus of your posts based on the characteristics of each platform. The key is to build your own content matrix, enabling multiple revenue streams across different channels.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Q1: Who can join the TEMU Affiliate Program?

A: The TEMU Affiliate Program is open to everyone! If you enjoy sharing deals, discounts, or product recommendations in social groups, communities or coupon sites, this is your chance to turn that passion into earnings.

Q2: Is it free to join?

A: Yes. Joining the Temu Affiliate Program is completely free, and no upfront investment is required.

Q3: Can commissions be earned internationally?

A: Yes. The program operates in 80+ countries and regions, allowing affiliates to earn commissions as long as their referrals come from supported markets.

Q4: Which onboarding channels are currently supported?

A: Affiliates can join through two main types of channels:

Social Groups: Facebook group, X (Twitter), Telegram groups/channels, WhatsApp groups/channels, Discord groups, Naver Cafe & Blog, Line, and Reddit.

Facebook group, X (Twitter), Telegram groups/channels, WhatsApp groups/channels, Discord groups, Naver Cafe & Blog, Line, and Reddit. Coupon&deals Sites: Deal-sharing platforms, details about supported channels are available on the application page.

Q5: How can beginners get started?

Getting started only takes a few simple steps:

Choose a familiar channel to join: such as social media groups or coupon sites.

such as social media groups or coupon sites. Complete traffic verification: find the verification entry and follow the steps to make your first share.

find the verification entry and follow the steps to make your first share. Use your promo code: get familiar with your own code and share it across more available channels.

get familiar with your own code and share it across more available channels. Share popular products: go to the hot items page and share product links based on group themes.

Q6: What are the effective ways to promote Temu deals?

A: Successful affiliates typically:

Highlight top deals: Start by featuring popular offers in your bio or group info.

Start by featuring popular offers in your bio or group info. Create engaging content: For example, write recommendation posts, make tutorials, or create unboxing videos.

For example, write recommendation posts, make tutorials, or create unboxing videos. Check data regularly: Log in to the affiliate page frequently and view the data center to track your promotion details.

Q7: What support is available?

A: Affiliates gain access to a full set of resources, including:

Ready-to-use promotional materials (images, banners, and copy)

Performance tracking tools for clicks, conversions, and commissions

Dedicated account support and optimized commission structures for high-performing affiliates

Sign up for the TEMU Affiliate Program now

Ready to turn your traffic into real revenue? With unmatched earning potential, high-converting products, and global reach across 80+ countries, you can engage users and boost transactions like never before. Click hereto join the TEMU Affiliate Program and start earning today! For more information, see Temu Affiliate Policy.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).