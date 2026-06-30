Three fire fighters were hospitalised following the outbreak of a fire in a frozen food factory in Aradippou on Monday afternoon.

“During the operation, three members of the fire service, who presented symptoms of heat exhaustion and respiratory problems, were transported by ambulance to the emergency department of Larnaca general hospital,” the fire service said.

According to the fire service, the initial report of the fire was received at around 1 pm, and the fire was brought under full control by approximately 9 pm.

“The Larnaca, Nicosia and EMAK district fire stations responded with eight fire engines, two breathing apparatus vehicles, a hydraulic telescopic platform and the advanced command centre of the fire service headquarters,” it added.