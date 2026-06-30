It was not possible on Tuesday to verify whether the Board of Peace (BoP), reported to be meeting in Cyprus this week, had in fact come together on the island.

Last week the government had confirmed the meeting would be held here, on the back of a report by Politico that the BoP would be convening to “readjust its strategy”. The publication had quoted two senior EU officials involved in the arrangements as saying the meeting would take place at a resort in Cyprus.

“Cyprus is not a co-organiser of the event, and it is not taking place at a political level. Cyprus was chosen by the executive committee,” one of the officials told Politico.

The Cyprus Mail asked the government if the conclave had in fact begun its meeting, and which arm of the BoP it concerned.

A source said they had “no more information” on the matter.

We reached out to the police, which presumably would be involved in security. A source said they’d get back to us. They did not by the time of writing.

The Akel spokesman could not be reached for comment. Akel was participating in a protest against the BoP outside the presidential palace on Tuesday evening.

The government has sought to put some distance between itself and the BoP meeting, with the foreign minister insisting that Cyprus serves merely as the venue.

Cyprus participates as an observer on the BoP, and only insofar as discussions concern post-war governance and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, as endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November 2025.

It likewise remained unclear which arm of the organisation would be meeting in Cyprus.

The body consists of various structures. The BoP is led by US President Donald Trump, designated chairman for life.

Then there is the board proper, mainly comprising national leaders.

Next, the Board of Peace Executive Board, with a focus on diplomacy and investment.

There is also the Gaza Executive Board, which directs the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (Ncag).

Some of the members of the Board of Peace Executive Board are also members of the Gaza Executive Board.

These include: Nikolay Mladenov, the High Representative for Gaza, and former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process; Tony Blair, former British prime minister; Jared Kushner, Ttump’s son-in-law; and Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Meanwhile a planned meeting in Cyprus between Blair and President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday, that would have been held on the sidelines of the BoP, was.

Phileleftheros said the face-to-face was cancelled after Blair’s flight was delayed. The two would likely speak on the phone instead.

The Financial Times reported recently that the Board of Peace fund is empty; despite $17 billion (€15 billion) in pledges, the organisation is stuck in limbo with no money flowing to projects in Gaza.