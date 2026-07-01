Greece has contributed €67,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) in Cyprus, providing further support for efforts to locate, identify and return the remains of missing persons to their families.

The contribution, made on June 30, brings Greece’s total financial support to the CMP since 2006 to €542,000, according to a statement issued by the committee.

The funding will support the CMP’s operations during 2026 and help advance its humanitarian mandate of investigating the fate of missing persons from both Cyprus communities.

Since becoming operational in 2006, the committee’s bicommunal project has identified and returned the remains of 1,075 missing persons to their families for burial.

The CMP was established in April 1981 under the auspices of the United Nations following an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities. Its creation followed calls contained in two United Nations General Assembly resolutions for a mechanism to address the issue of missing persons in Cyprus.

The project on the exhumation, identification and return of remains became operational in 2006 and has since relied heavily on international donor support. The European Union remains the project’s principal financial contributor.

The committee said continued support from donors remains essential to the implementation of its bicommunal humanitarian work.