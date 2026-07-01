England go into their last-32 tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo as overwhelming favourites, but in a World Cup which has seen upsets and late winners, manager Thomas Tuchel says there will be no over-confidence from his side against a team with nothing to lose.

Tuchel’s England topped their group and on Wednesday come up against DR Congo, the best-ranked of the third-placed sides.

Already in the round of 32, Germany went out to Paraguay on penalties, as did the Netherlands at the hands of Morocco. Brazil needed a late winner to see off Japan and Norway did the same against the Ivory Coast.

“I think it can calm us down in a way,” Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s just narrow margins, it’s tight football matches, and it helps us not to over-expect. It helps to put it in the right framework, what has happened in this World Cup and in world football.

“Teams are well-driven, teams defend at the highest level, teams are well prepared. And it’s difficult for any team to break teams down, especially when you arrive as a favourite, especially when you face teams who have nothing to lose.”

DR CONGO ARE UNDERDOGS

DR Congo are one such side, and the Congolese, who held Portugal to a draw, have gone further than they or anyone else expected.

“We expect a similar kind of game like we faced against Ghana, like we faced against Panama,” Tuchel said.

“We arrive as favourites, and they can play in the role of underdog, which suits them very well.

“We have the team spirit, we have the commitment, we have the quality to turn half chances into chances, to make crosses difficult, to arrive with numbers in the box, and to decide this match in maybe very few key moments.”

Those key moments may include a penalty shootout, and Tuchel spoke about his side’s preparations.

“I think it’s very difficult to simulate the pressure, so we train what we can train,” he said.

“The FA has a program in place. We follow this program in detail, and it’s just an important and very specific part of football that comes into play in knockout matches.

“We usually know who takes them and will have the order in place. But we don’t know who finishes the game, so that’s kind of the adjustment that you have to make.”

England will be without injured right back Reece James, and his replacement against Panama, Jarell Quansah.

“The race was close even to make it into the squad this time,” Tuchel said.

“So we need to make sure that we have more matches. That is the main focus and that they will be available very soon.