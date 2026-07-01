Britain’s economy grew robustly in the first quarter ‌of 2026, official data confirmed this week, but households were squeezed even before the worst effects of the US-Iran conflict started to feed through.

Economic output grew by 0.6 per cent in the first three months of the year, unchanged from an initial estimate by the Office for ​National Statistics.

“Services were the main driver of growth in the latest quarter, with strengths in computer ​programming, wholesale and advertising only offset by falls in rental companies and recruitment agencies,” Liz ⁠McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said.

It marked the third year running of conspicuously strong growth ​in the first quarter — and some economists have raised concerns with the statistics office’s seasonal adjustment processes.

The ONS reiterated that a review had found no statistically significant seasonality, although it was monitoring it closely.

FISCAL POLICY TO REMAIN TIGHT

Business surveys and economic growth data for April suggest Britain’s likely next prime minister to replace Keir Starmer, Andy Burnham, will face a tougher inheritance.

“Alongside softer ​household spending, tighter financial conditions and economic uncertainty will weigh on investment,” said Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to ​the EY ITEM Club, a consultancy.

“Even though the government will soon be under new leadership, fiscal policy is likely to remain ‌tight in ⁠the near term.”

The ONS revised growth in the final three months of 2025 down to 0.1 per cent.

Output in 2025 as a whole was also slightly lower than previously thought at 1.3 per cent, compared with a previous estimate of 1.4 per cent.

Sterling showed little reaction to the data.

Real household disposable income per head, a measure of living standards that the Labour government ​aims to raise by the ​end of the parliamentary ⁠term, contracted by 0.8 per cent in the first quarter, after a 1.2 per cent rise at the end of 2025.

Households put less money aside in the first quarter with the savings ratio decreasing ​by 0.7 percentage points to 8.9 per cent, driven by a fall in the contribution of ​non-pension saving.

The squeeze ⁠on households looks set to continue as the Bank of England held interest rates at 3.75 per cent in June and investors are pricing in the first quarter-point increase by February 2027.

Britain’s budget watchdog in March forecast the economy to expand 1.1 per cent, ⁠although the ​projections were made before the Iran war started.

Compared with a year ​earlier, GDP was 0.9 per cent higher, the ONS said, revised down from a previous estimate of 1.1 per cent, while output on a per capita basis was ​0.7 per cent higher than the year before.