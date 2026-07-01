Six people were arrested during overnight operations across Cyprus, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were linked to offences including illegal drug possession, domestic violence, and people living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents.

During the operations, officers stopped and checked 358 vehicles and 440 people.

They also inspected 46 buildings, resulting in three citations.

Traffic officers issued 234 fines for various offences and opened investigations into 19 additional traffic cases.

Thirteen vehicles were seized during the checks. Thirty-eight drivers were reported for speeding, and five for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Preliminary drug tests identified two suspected drug-related driving cases. Police conducted 58 breathalyser tests and five roadside drug tests.