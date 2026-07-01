The board of directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc has announced the appointment of Jaan Kristian Teär as a non-executive director, with the decision taking effect from July 1, 2026.

This leadership development follows a busy period for the company, which in late June 2026 also reported its latest financial results regarding monthly consolidated revenues.

The compay said that Jaan Kristian Teär brings over 30 years of experience in leading publicly listed companies, having earned recognition for driving strategic repositioning and shareholder value creation across the telecommunications, consumer electronics, and digital infrastructure sectors.

The new director most recently served as the chief executive officer of Bang & Olufsen from 2019 to 2026, where he led the transformation of the firm into a globally positioned luxury technology brand.

His extensive executive background includes holding senior positions at Logitech, Blackberry, and Sony Ericsson, as well as serving as a regional president for Ericsson across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

He holds a Master of Science from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.

In a submitted statement, it was confirmed that Jaan Kristian Teär does not operate any business competitive to the company and is not involved in any activities of a competitive entity.

Separately, the board of directors of the Cyprus-based IT distributor in late June published the company’s estimated monthly consolidated revenues for May 2026.

The firm, commonly known as Asbis, announced that its estimated consolidated revenues for the month reached approximately $604 million.

This performance reflects a substantial increase of approximately 89 per cent compared to the revenues recorded in May 2025, which totalled $320 million.

This disclosure follows a recent decision by the leadership to regularly release estimated monthly consolidated revenues to improve transparency.

The board of directors emphasised that these presented figures are based on the best possible estimation prepared by the company.

Management also advised that these preliminary figures may differ slightly from the final audited data once they are formally processed.