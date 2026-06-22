The board of directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc on Monday published the company’s estimated monthly consolidated revenues for May 2026.

Specifically, the Cyprus-based IT distributor, commonly known as Asbis, announced that its estimated consolidated revenues for the month amounted to approximately $604 million.

This performance represents an increase of approximately 89 per cent compared to the revenues recorded in May 2025, which stood at $320 million.

The publication follows a previous decision by the leadership to regularly release estimated monthly consolidated revenues.

The board of directors pointed out that the presented figures are based on the best possible estimation prepared by the company.

The management also advised that these preliminary figures may differ slightly from the final audited data.