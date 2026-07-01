Wednesday’s weather is expected to be sunny across the island, with temperatures set to rise to a high of 39 degrees Celsius inland, 29 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 33 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 28 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though light fog and a modicum of cloud cover is expected to form during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Sunny weather is expected to continue through Saturday at least, with temperatures expected to drop slightly on Thursday before rising again from Friday.