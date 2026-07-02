The court of appeal has increased a prison sentence from seven years to ten years on each of 48 charges involving the sexual abuse of a minor, authorities said on Thursday.

The decision was made on June 30, 2026 after the attorney-general appealed, arguing that the original sentence was too lenient given the severity of the offences.

The case was heard in private due to the victim’s age.

The court maintained additional restrictions from the first-instance court, including a ban on the defendant working or being in areas frequented by children and a prohibition on residing near such places.

The defendant was also placed under supervision during his imprisonment in the central prisons and for a further five years after release.

The appeal court said the increased sentence better reflects the severity of the offences and the need for deterrence.