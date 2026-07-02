The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) and Cyta have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at bringing academia and industry closer together, with a focus on innovation, research and hands-on learning in Cyprus.

The agreement sets the framework for a strategic partnership between the Paphos-based university and the telecommunications organisation, at a time when Cyprus is seeking to strengthen its digital skills base and support closer links between education, technology and business.

According to AUB Mediterraneo, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing the next generation of professionals in areas such as technology, engineering, business and digital transformation.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together on a series of initiatives, including student internship programmes, lectures by industry executives, workshops, research activities and social projects.

At the same time, the collaboration is expected to create new channels for knowledge exchange between academics and market professionals, helping students connect classroom learning with real business needs.

AUB Mediterraneo, which operates in Paphos as a twin campus of the American University of Beirut, said the agreement forms part of its wider effort to build stronger links with Cyprus’ innovation and research ecosystem.

Rector Wassim El Hajj said the partnership with Cyta would open up valuable opportunities for experiential learning, research, innovation and professional development.

He added that the collaboration would also contribute to shaping Cyprus’ digital future, particularly by giving students more direct exposure to the needs and expectations of the labour market.

For Cyta, the agreement comes as the organisation continues to play a central role in the country’s digital transformation, including through the deployment of an island-wide fibre-optic network, upgrades to its mobile network and the development of strategic international connectivity infrastructure.

Cyta CEO George Metzakis said that “the organisation looked forward to exchanging know-how with AUB Mediterraneo, contributing to applied research and helping cultivate the skills and talent needed to support Cyprus’ long-term competitiveness.”

He said the partnership would also “allow Cyta to share practical industry experience with students and researchers, while supporting the development of digital capabilities that are increasingly important for the country’s economy.”

The MoU adds to AUB Mediterraneo’s growing network of partnerships in Cyprus, as the university seeks to position itself as a bridge between higher education, research, innovation and the wider professional community.