The Bank of Cyprus on Thursday announced that it received two major honours at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards 2025 for its €300 million Tier 2 bond issuance, further strengthening its standing in international capital markets following the successful transaction completed in September 2025.

The latest recognition marks the third consecutive year that the Bank of Cyprus has been honoured by the internationally recognised EMEA Finance magazine, reflecting its continued presence and performance in global debt capital markets.

The bank received the award for Best Financial Institution Bond (Mid-Cap) across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as the award for Best Financial Institution Bond in South Eastern Europe.

According to the bank, the awards recognise the outstanding success of the Tier 2 bond issuance, which attracted interest from more than 100 institutional investors.

The issuance was more than ten times oversubscribed, with investor demand exceeding €3 billion, despite the offering amounting to €300 million.

Commenting on the awards, Bank of Cyprus Treasury Director Despina Kyriakidou said the recognition reflected both the success of the transaction and the confidence that international investors continue to place in the bank.

“We are very pleased that our highly successful €300 million Tier 2 bond has received two awards at the annual EMEA Finance Achievement Awards,” Kyriakidou said.

“The fact that this is not the first time that the Bank of Cyprus has been recognised by a prestigious international institution confirms in practice the confidence shown in the bank by international markets and institutional investors,” she said.

“It reflects our strong financial position, our consistent growth trajectory and our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders, while at the same time supporting the Cypriot economy,” she added.