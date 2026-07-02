Traditional Cyprus recipes with Loula Astin

Athinaiki Fish Salad

A vintage Greek classic and elegant party appetizer, Athinaiki Fish Salad brings back memories of the Iranian Olivier salad – a creamy, mayonnaise-based salad traditionally made with chicken. This Greek version features tender poached white fish gently folded with root vegetables, capers, gherkins and fresh herbs in a rich, creamy dressing.

1kg whole white fish, sea bream, grouper, scorpionfish or cod

1tbsp lemon zest

Juice of ½ lemon, or more to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium waxy potato, cut in half

2 medium carrots, cut lengthwise

2 celery stalks

100g frozen petits pois

½ small celeriac root, diced small

2 bay leaves

4 peppercorns

1¼ cups good-quality mayonnaise, plus extra for topping

3 tbsp capers, rinsed and chopped

4 small gherkins, finely chopped

2 tbsp dill, finely chopped

2 tbsp fennel, finely chopped

½ tsp paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To garnish

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

In a large pot, add water, potato, carrots, celery, celeriac, bay leaves and peppercorns. Bring to the boil and simmer over medium heat for about 15 minutes, until the vegetables are fork tender but not overcooked. Add the peas during the final minute of cooking.

Using a slotted spoon, remove the potatoes, carrots and peas, reserving the vegetable broth.

Bring the broth back to the boil and add the fish. Reduce the heat and gently simmer for 15-20 minutes, until cooked through.

Meanwhile, dice the cooked carrots and potatoes.

Remove the fish with a slotted spoon and allow to cool slightly. Remove the skin and bones, then flake the fish into a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and add the lemon zest and juice.

Gently fold in the potatoes, carrots, peas, gherkins, capers, herbs and ¾ cup mayonnaise. Season with freshly ground black pepper and paprika to taste.

Transfer the mixture onto a serving platter and shape into an oval. Spread additional mayonnaise over the top.

Decorate with cucumber slices arranged to resemble fish scales.

Cover with cling film and refrigerate for several hours before serving to allow the flavours to meld beautifully.

Chocolate Galaktoboureko (Filo Pastry with Chocolate Custard)

There’s something special about galaktoboureko. For generations, this beloved dessert has graced Greek and Cypriot family tables, bringing together crisp golden filo, creamy custard and fragrant syrup. This chocolate version adds a rich, indulgent twist, making it perfect for celebrations or simply sharing with family and friends over coffee.

Serves 10–12

For the syrup

275g sugar

275ml water

1 cinnamon stick

Juice of 1 orange

For the custard

1.2 litres full-fat milk

100g fine semolina

25g cornflour, mixed with a little milk

100g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

5 medium eggs, at room temperature

340g chocolate praline couverture, chopped

25g unsalted butter

For the pastry

470g long filo pastry

200g clarified butter or ghee, melted

Prepare the syrup: Place the sugar, water, cinnamon stick, and orange juice in a saucepan. Bring to the boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Simmer for 5-8 minutes until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool completely.

Make the custard: Warm the milk in a large saucepan, reserving ½ cup. In a bowl, whisk together the reserved milk, cornflour, eggs, sugar, semolina and vanilla until smooth and fluffy.

Gradually whisk a ladleful of the hot milk into the egg mixture, then slowly pour everything back into the saucepan, stirring constantly. Cook over a gentle heat until the custard thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Do not allow it to become too thick.

Melt the chocolate in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring between each. Remove the custard from the heat and stir in the melted chocolate and butter until smooth. Cover the surface of the custard with greaseproof paper and leave to cool.

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Assemble the galaktoboureko: Grease a 31cm x 23cm baking dish. Layer half the filo sheets in the dish, brushing each sheet generously with melted butter and allowing the edges to overhang.

Spread the cooled custard evenly over the pastry. Fold the overhanging filo over the custard, then cover with the remaining filo sheets, brushing each with butter. Tuck in the edges neatly and score the top into portions. Pour over any remaining butter and sprinkle lightly with cold water to prevent the pastry from curling.

Bake for 50–60 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp.

Remove from the oven and immediately ladle the cooled syrup evenly over the hot pastry. Leave for at least 1 hour to absorb the syrup before cutting and serving.

A delicious fusion of two favourites, traditional galaktoboureko and rich chocolate – creating a dessert that is both comforting and irresistible.

Loulla’s book My Kosmos My Kitchen can be ordered from www.amazon.com or www.austinmacauley.com/book/my-kosmos-my-kitchen. For more traditional Greek and Cypriot recipes and inspiration, join Loulla’s Facebook group Loulla’s Recipe Share