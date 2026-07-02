The cabinet on Thursday gave the nod to the disbursement of moneys for a salary subsidy scheme targeted at hotel workers, provided that participating hotels have filed all the necessary paperwork.

In a statement, the government said the subsidies would be paid immediately to eligible businesses once they have submitted the necessary documentation.

The scheme applies to the month of April.

The wage subsidy scheme for the hotel sector covers 30 per cent of employees’ monthly salaries (up to €1,324 per employee) for up to 80 per cent of a company’s workforce.

To qualify, hotels must prove a documented drop in bookings.

The financial aid was designed to incentivize businesses to remain open and protect jobs amid a significant tourism sector slowdown caused by the conflict in the Persian Gulf.

Hoteliers had demanded broader, long-term state assistance.