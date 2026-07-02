Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY.O) has offered remedies to address EU ​competition concerns about its $110 billion acquisition of ‌Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O), a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, in a move which a source told Reuters last week was ​likely to gain European Commission approval for ​the deal.

Paramount said it was “confident that this remedy ⁠directly and comprehensively addresses any concerns expressed in ​the European Commission’s preliminary assessment and support the path ​for timely clearance”.

The Commission, which acts as EU competition enforcer, did not provide details of the remedies, in line with ​its policy.

A person with direct knowledge of the ​matter told Reuters last week that Paramount would propose ditching its film ‌distribution ⁠joint venture with Universal Pictures to allay antitrust concerns voiced by European cinema operators.

The Commission extended its deadline for its decision to July 22 from July ​7 to ​give it ⁠time to assess the remedy.

The US Department of Justice has cleared the deal ​but Paramount could face a hurdle as ​California, ⁠New York and other US states are preparing a lawsuit to block it, sources have told Reuters.

Britain said ⁠on ​Tuesday it may intervene in the deal ​because of the potential impact on news, children’s television and streaming ​services.