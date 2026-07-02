President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday expressed his condolences following the death of prominent Cypriot businessman Nicos Shacolas, describing him as a pioneering and distinguished figure in Cyprus’ business community.

In a written statement, the president said he had learned of Shacolas’ death “with sadness”, praising his lasting contribution to the country’s economic and social development.

“Nicos Shacolas left an indelible mark on the business life of our country through his extensive activity both in Cyprus and abroad, which spanned more than seven decades,” Christodoulides said.

He noted that Shacolas had been one of Cyprus’ largest employers and had made a substantial contribution to the country’s economic growth and social progress.

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The president also highlighted Shacolas’ philanthropic work and public service, saying that he leaves behind a significant legacy of projects benefiting Cypriot society.

“On behalf of the government and personally, I express my sincere condolences to his family,” Christodoulides said.