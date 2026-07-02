Condolences poured in on Thursday at the passing of Giorgos Tsalakos, a veteran journalist and newscaster, one of the most familiar faces on television for decades.

“I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends,” President Nikos Christodoulides said in a written statement.

“With his whole life’s attitude, he earned the respect of his colleagues but also of the public in general.”

Media reported that Tsalakos passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Born in the village of Lysi, Famagusta district, Tsalakos had studied law at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Tsalakos began at ERT, Greece’s public broadcaster, where he worked from 1981 to 1990.

On returning to Cyprus, he played an important part in the development of private television channels that came on air during the 1990s – Antenna Cyprus, Alpha Cyprus and Omega.

Tsalakos went on to serve as board chairman at the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation from 2013 to 2015.

He also authored a book on the late former president Spyros Kyprianou.

In a post on social media, Disy leader Annita Demetriou said Tsalakos leaves behind a significant legacy.

“Today, Cyprus and Greece have a lost a great journalist who knew how to create and innovate.”