Another strategic investment by ECM supports the continued growth of Ygia Group as Cyprus' largest privately owned healthcare provider, adding new specialised services to its integrated model of care

ECM Partners continues to expand Ygia Group, further strengthening Cyprus’ largest privately owned healthcare organisation through another strategic acquisition. The firm has recently completed the acquisition of Cyprus’ largest provider of ophthalmology services, which will join the Group as Ygia Vision.

The latest addition represents the continued execution of ECM’s long-term investment strategy, bringing together complementary specialised services to create the most comprehensive healthcare provider platform in Cyprus.

Demonstrating the firm’s continued confidence in the development of Cyprus’ healthcare sector, ECM first acquired Ygia Hospital in 2023. Followed by the integration of Ygia Larnaca (former Eden Medical Centre) and the recent rebranding under Ygia Group, the addition of Ygia Vision (Limassol Ophthalmic Center) marks the next phase in the Group’s development, further strengthening its position as Cyprus’ largest private healthcare provider under a single unified identity.

Established more than three decades ago, the Limassol Ophthalmic Center has built a strong reputation as one of Cyprus’ leading ophthalmology clinics, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic, surgical and specialist eye care services. Now operating as Ygia Vision, the clinic further deepens Ygia Group’s specialist capabilities in the field of ophthalmology. Following this acquisition, Ygia Group becomes an end-to-end healthcare provider that spans diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care. The centre will continue to operate with the same clinical expertise, while benefiting from the scale, investment and integrated support of the Group as a whole.

Commenting on this recent expansion, Savvas A. Liasis, Chairman of ECM Partners said: “Every investment we make is carefully assessed and has a clear strategic purpose. We look to invest in organisations with strong foundations and proven expertise, providing them the support needed to help them grow. By bringing them together with complementary services, we strengthen what we have already built. Together, they make Ygia Group stronger and better equipped to advance the standard of care available in Cyprus and deliver lasting value for both patients and investors.”

Alongside this expansion, Ygia Group is also introducing a new brand identity, designed to reflect the strategic unification of the organisations and services now operating under the Ygia Group umbrella. Through a modern and dynamic identity, Ygia Hospital, Ygia Larnaca and Ygia Vision – together with new services and organisations to be announced in the future – are brought together under a shared vision: building a modern healthcare organisation in constant evolution, centred on quality, innovation and people.

The acquisition forms part of ECM’s broader investment strategy across Cyprus and Central and Southeastern Europe. ECM Partners has been active in the region for over 15 years, building a track record of disciplined, opportunistic investments across multiple sectors. ECM Fund Management Ltd, its CySEC-licensed Alternative Investment Fund Manager operating alongside its regulated entity in Slovenia, further strengthens the firm’s investment platform across the region.

With a focus on long-term ownership and active operational involvement, ECM continues to identify opportunities to build resilient organisations, supporting them to realise their full potential.

As Ygia Group continues to evolve, ECM remains focused on creating long term value by investing in sectors where strategic direction and disciplined execution can support sustainable growth.