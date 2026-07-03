A €415 million redevelopment programme for Larnaca Port and Marina was presented on Friday, with the ports authority outlining a roadmap that envisages phased investment over the next two decades.

The preliminary estimate divides the project into three parallel subprojects covering the marina land, marina infrastructure and port modernisation.

The overall programme extends to 2045, with the master plan expected to be completed by 2029.

The largest component concerns the port, where investment of around €205 million is planned through to 2045.

Initial works will focus on maintenance and new operational equipment before new quays, an expanded breakwater, additional berths and a new port basin, are delivered between 2036 and 2045.

A further €190 million has been allocated for redevelopment of the marina land and adjacent areas between 2027 and 2036.

Early works include landscaping as well as the relocation of existing boatyards from the marina to the northern section of the port.

Public open spaces, green areas and parking facilities will also be created before any commercial development proceeds.

The roadmap envisages hotels, restaurants, office space, recreation facilities and a conference centre, with most commercial projects expected to be undertaken by private investors.

The marina itself will receive investment of approximately €20 million during the same period.

The ports authority will undertake responsibility for infrastructure, maintenance and strategic management, while commercial and tourism developments will be financed largely through private investment under the overall planning framework.

The project follows the government’s decision to separate redevelopment of the port and marina into parallel projects after terminating its concession agreement with Kition Ocean Holdings in 2024.

The new roadmap builds on commitments made earlier this year after the government transferred overall responsibility for both projects to the ports authority.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades has defended the revised approach, arguing that developing the port and marina separately allows work to progress without unnecessary delays while remaining coordinated under a common strategy.

According to the roadmap, the strategic objective is to bolster Larnaca’s role in shipping while reconnecting the waterfront through continuous public access between the marina and port.