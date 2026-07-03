The deputy ministry of migration on Friday announced that it would not be proceeding with plans for the creation of a facility for unaccompanied minors which had been set to be built in the Lycavettos area of Nicosia.

“In any case, the project will not proceed,” the ministry said.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), a source said that the facility was intended to home “vulnerable people” who were to be repatriated and would not serve as a permanent residence.

According to the source, the building will be renovated and placed under the control of the deputy ministry, while there had never been any suggestion of housing unaccompanied minors in the area.

The announcement comes after a group of residents expressed their disagreement with the deputy ministry’s alleged intention to create such a facility in the neighbourhood, arguing that there had not been a public consultation about the project.