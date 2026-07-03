If this was meant to be a tough test of Aryna Sabalenka’s grasscourt pedigree at this year’s Wimbledon, the Belarusian passed it with flying colours as she handed Jelena Ostapenko a 6-4 6-4 reality check to reach the fourth round on Friday.

When on target, the Latvian’s bludgeoning shots can knock out anyone, as Sabalenka was only too aware of after losing their most recent encounter in last year’s Stuttgart final.

Add in the fact that 31st-ranked Ostapenko owns two grasscourt titles to Sabalenka’s zero, the world number one might have thought she was in for a sticky afternoon on a glorious sunny day on Centre Court.

The exchanges were fast and furious, the rallies were almost non-existent and the supercharged speed at which Sabalenka crossed the finishing line would have even impressed Royal Box guest Usain Bolt.

A break in the fifth game handed Sabalenka the advantage which she never relinquished as she sealed the opening set with a 111 mph ace.

Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion, saved one match point on her serve at 4-5 down in the second set but there was no reprieve one game later as the Belarusian top seed clenched her fist in victory after watching Ostapenko’s service return float long.

Sabalenka had given herself an 8-out-of-10 rating for her first-round performance and 9-out-of-10 for the follow up. The authoritative way she dispatched danger opponent Ostapenko on Friday meant she was now heading for perfection.

“She’s really dangerous and the last match I played against her, I couldn’t do anything. She just smashed me off the court,” said Sabalenka, who will next face Wimbledon’s 2026 fashion queen Naomi Osaka.

“I’m really happy that I was able to get this win, especially in straight sets, and happy with the performance, with the level.”

Looking to improve on her three semi-final appearances at the spiritual home of tennis, the four-time Grand Slam champion added: “The plan is to get better every day and do a little bit better than I usually do on this beautiful grass.”