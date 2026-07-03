The United States naval ship USS Arleigh Burke docked in Limassol on Thursday ahead of the Fourth of July on Saturday, when America will be marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence.

“Grateful for Cyprus’s hospitality & partnership as we mark the 250th anniversary of American independence,” the US embassy in Cyprus wrote in a social media post.

The embassy noted that the ship, which is a guided-missile destroyer, had spent “months at sea” protecting US and Cyprus security. Naval records show that the ship has been deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean since April with a home port at the Naval Station Rota in Spain.

The USS Arleigh Burke has docked in Limassol several times previously, including in May 2023 and January 2024.

The arrival at Limassol port comes a week after the embassy hosted a reception on June 23 with guests including President Nikos Christodoulides to celebrate the 250th year of independence. The following day, the US 63rd Army Band performed a concert at Finikoudes beach in Larnaca.