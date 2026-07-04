Animal Rescue Cyprus (ARC) is appealing to the public for support amid an ongoing shortage of volunteers and an ongoing legal dispute over the land housing the shelter in Paphos.

As a non-governmental organisation, combining a registered charity, an associated veterinary clinic and international affiliations with EUROPETNET and IPATA, the ARC (former Paphiakos & CCP Animal Welfare) receives a high influx of animals.

“We’ve had more animals brought in this year than last year while dealing with a 90 per cent decline in the number of volunteers. We need more hands and feet on the ground,” Sumani Ochse, PR and marketing manager at ARC shelter told the Cyprus Mail.

The shelter’s involvement in an ongoing closed court case concerning the land on which it operates further complicates its situation. The process does not seem to be reaching any final decision.

“There is no concrete information, but in terms of the outcome, they are working towards an alternative,” said Ochse. “There are potential plans to establish a shelter in Ayia Varvara, however details are unclear. Will it be run by local municipalities or by the government?”

ARC stands on the premise that throughout this strenuous process, “as we are waiting for this to be settled, the animals cannot wait, our operations have to continue”.

The shelter accommodates horses, donkeys, goats, rabbits and cats, but the dogs are a vulnerable group that demands more time and attention. Some 600 dogs are sheltered in the ARC, including those that have been adopted, but remain under the shelter’s care while waiting to go to their new homes.

Volunteers who can spare one hour after 5pm to care for them, by cleaning cages and walking them, are urgently needed. Among the dogs, there are also breeds that cannot be mixed, such as pit bulls or Rottweilers, whose needs differ from the rest.

What all animals at the shelter have in common, however, is their need for medical attention, food and love, Ochse said.

“Our priority remains the welfare of the animals.”

Phone contact: 99756877