The Greek and Turkish Cypriot side continue to hold regular meetings with the United Nations ahead of the visit of UN Special Envoy Maria Angela Holguin to the island later in July.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), sources said that both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides are holding separate meetings with representatives of the UN on “substantive issues” regarding the Cyprus problem as part of preparations for the Holguin’s upcoming visit later in the month.

Following her visit in Cyprus, Holguin is also expected to visit Brussels for meetings in mid-July.

Earlier this week Holguin called on Cypriots to seize the opportunity to find a solution.

Holguin was last on the island in early June when she met both President Nikos Christodoulides, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and other civil groups.