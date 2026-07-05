Charles Leclerc won the British Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday after the safety car led the field to the chequered flag in a race of late drama, with Mercedes’ Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli failing to score.

George Russell finished a fortunate second for Mercedes, to slash Antonelli’s advantage to 25 points after nine rounds, with Lewis Hamilton completing the podium for Ferrari but under investigation for a potential yellow flag breach.

The safety car was triggered by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crashing out with four laps remaining and it stayed out to the end despite a message suggesting it would pit to allow one last lap of racing.

Antonelli, who started on pole position, had been second and closing in on Leclerc with 11 laps to go when he slowed and alerted the team to a problem with the car. The 19-year-old Italian finished 16th.