Alpha Bank Cyprus has announced changes to its executive committee, appointing Penny Spiliotopoulou as chief financial officer (CFO) while expanding the responsibilities of Chief Private Banking Officer Charis Kynigou Landas, as part of the continued evolution of its management model and implementation of its strategic plan.

The bank said the revised organisational structure is designed to strengthen its ability to respond to market needs with “greater speed, consistency and specialised expertise“.

It added that the changes will also support the further enhancement of the customer experience, the development of modern financial and investment solutions, and the effective delivery of the bank’s strategic priorities.

Under the new structure, Spiliotopoulou joins the bank’s executive committee as CFO, bringing extensive experience in financial services and in-depth knowledge of the Alpha Bank Group.

At the same time, Kynigou Landas, who is already chief private banking officer and a member of the executive committee, will play a central role in the continued development of the bank’s private wealth business, specialised services for high-net-worth clients, international private banking operations and the oversight of treasury management.

Spiliotopoulou has more than 30 years of experience in financial services in the United Kingdom and Greece, the bank stated.

She is a graduate of the Athens University of Economics and Business and holds a master’s degree in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science at the University of London.

She began her career at PwC in London in 1995 before working at financial institutions in audit, advisory and senior banking roles.

She joined the Alpha Bank Group in Greece in 2013, where she held senior management positions within its finance division.

In January 2026, she transferred to Alpha Bank Cyprus as adviser to the CFO before assuming the position of chief financial officer in June 2026.

Kynigou Lanta has extensive experience in private banking, treasury and capital markets, wealth management and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Between February 2015 and October 2025, she served as an executive board member of AstroBank and headed its private banking, treasury and capital markets, and ESG divisions.

The bank said she played a significant role in transforming AstroBank’s private banking business, upgrading treasury and capital markets operations, managing bond issuances and establishing the ESG unit.

Before joining AstroBank, she held senior positions at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Zurich, Piraeus Bank in Greece, Citibank International Plc and Telerate Hellas SA, while also serving as a board member of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

She graduated from the Athens University of Economics and Business and holds a master’s degree in financial economics from Cardiff Business School at the University of Wales.

Following Alpha Bank’s acquisition of AstroBank in 2025, she was appointed chief private banking officer at Alpha Bank Cyprus, where she oversees the private banking and treasury divisions.

“The strengthening of the executive committee supports Alpha Bank Cyprus’ new growth trajectory, with greater specialisation, faster execution and an even stronger customer-focused approach,” said Alpha Bank Cyprus chief executive officer Miltos Michaelas.

“Penny Spiliotopoulou, as CFO, will make a decisive contribution to strengthening the bank’s financial function, effectively implementing our strategic priorities and making full use of the experience and capabilities of the Alpha Bank Group,” he stated.

“At the same time, Charis Kynigou Landas, as chief private banking officer, further strengthens our private wealth business with the aim of providing more comprehensive and specialised solutions to high-net-worth clients, institutional clients and customers with complex needs,” he added.

“We will continue to develop Alpha Bank Cyprus through strong leadership, specialised expertise and a clear commitment to creating value for our customers and the Cypriot economy,” Michaelas concluded.