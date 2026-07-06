Breakfast meets retail as Exereton, Vetrina redefine morning experience

Breakfast is no longer simply the first meal of the day. At Vetrina, it has become an invitation to explore premium ingredients, discover new flavours and take a little of the experience home.

The collaboration between Cyprus-based food brand Exereton and Vetrina brings together two businesses that share a common philosophy: quality ingredients, Mediterranean-inspired living and nutritious food that never compromises on flavour.

The result is a breakfast and brunch offering that places Exereton’s signature products at the heart of the menu, creating dishes that are both wholesome and indulgent.

Guests can expect sweet and savoury granolas, handmade nut butters, natural jams and a selection of signature breakfast creations developed jointly by the Vetrina and Exereton teams.

One of the standout features is Exereton’s range of sweet granolas, made without added sugar or artificial sweeteners. Rich in fibre, they provide a naturally satisfying accompaniment to yoghurt bowls, pancakes and other breakfast favourites, adding both texture and nutritional value.

Equally distinctive are the brand’s innovative savoury granolas, which offer a fresh take on breakfast. Inspired by Mediterranean flavours including thyme, oregano, red pepper, honey and mustard, they bring crunch and complexity to savoury plates and pancakes, demonstrating that granola can be far more versatile than traditionally expected.

Another highlight is Exereton’s handcrafted nut butters and chocolate spreads. Made with up to 50 per cent nut butter and premium Belgian chocolate, they provide a richer, more balanced alternative to conventional sweet spreads while retaining the indulgence many breakfast lovers seek.

But the collaboration extends well beyond the breakfast table.

Vetrina has positioned itself as more than a restaurant. Combining a Mediterranean-inspired eatery with a deli, wine selection and carefully curated retail space, it encourages guests to continue the culinary journey after their meal.

Many of the products featured on the menu are available to purchase, allowing diners to recreate elements of the experience at home. Exereton products sit alongside an impressive collection of premium Mediterranean delicacies, including olive oils, vinegars, cheeses, artisan pasta, wines, preserves, spices and other carefully selected products sourced from specialist producers.

Among the most memorable features of the retail space is the fresh tahini station, where visitors can watch tahini being prepared before purchasing it, adding another layer of authenticity and theatre to the experience.

The collaboration reflects a growing trend in hospitality, where dining, retail and lifestyle increasingly intersect. Rather than separating the restaurant from the shopping experience, Vetrina allows customers to sample products first before deciding whether to take them home.

For Exereton, the partnership offers an opportunity to showcase its products in the way they are intended to be enjoyed – incorporated into carefully-crafted dishes rather than simply displayed on a shelf.

For guests, the concept creates a seamless “taste and take home” experience. Breakfast becomes not only a meal, but also a chance to discover new ingredients, learn about their origins and purchase favourites immediately after enjoying them.

Underlying the collaboration is a shared commitment to healthy eating, premium ingredients and the Mediterranean lifestyle. Both brands emphasise products with high nutritional value while recognising that great taste remains essential.

The partnership also strengthens Vetrina’s identity as a destination where hospitality, gastronomy and retail come together under one roof. Rather than simply serving breakfast, it offers an immersive food experience that invites guests to engage with the products, the producers and the philosophy behind them.

For anyone seeking more than the traditional morning meal, the collaboration demonstrates how breakfast can become an experience of discovery — one that begins at the table and continues long after leaving the restaurant.