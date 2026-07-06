An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday as investigations continue into the attack of a 47-year-old Turkish Cypriot man in Ayia Napa on Sunday.

He was arrested shortly after 2pm at Larnaca airport.

The police have already arrested three other suspects, all aged 18 and of Swedish origin, who were facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm.

They were remanded by Famagusta district court on Monday for eight days.

The 47-year-old victim remains intubated at Nicosia general hospital.

Political leaders in the north have condemned the attack.