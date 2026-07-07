Greek airline Aegean announced this week that credit rating agency ICAP CRIF Ratings has maintained its AA rating for the company.

This decision was reached on July 03, 2026, as part of the agency’s regular re-evaluation of the company.

The AA rating places the company firmly within the low credit risk category regarding its overall creditworthiness.

The announcement was made to inform the investment community in accordance with the obligations tied to the Common Bond Loan of €250.000.000, which was issued on July 07, 2025.