Government services met at the forestry department on Monday to discuss the management of stray dog packs in the Paphos state forest.

The meeting was held to improve coordination between authorities and establish a clear framework for handling incidents in line with existing legislation and each department’s responsibilities.

The forestry department said discussions focused on protecting wildlife, safeguarding visitors and staff, ensuring public health and maintaining animal welfare.

It stressed that any action would apply only to cases where an immediate danger is documented and would be fully in line with the law.