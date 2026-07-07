Two men, aged 29 and 21, were remanded for six days on Tuesday after police found drugs and cash in their possession and at their home in Paphos.

The pair were arrested after officers from the drug squad (Ykan) stopped their vehicle in Kato Paphos on Monday afternoon following a tip-off.

Police said officers found 3g of cannabis, 0.5g of methamphetamine and €700 in cash during the search.

A subsequent search of the suspects’ home uncovered 1g of cocaine, 10g of methamphetamine, 73 Captagon tablets, 197 grammes of cannabis and €4,250 in cash.

Ykan Paphos is continuing its investigation into suspected drug trafficking and money laundering.