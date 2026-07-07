A recycling initiative launched during this year’s Mari and Kalavasos festivals successfully collected recyclable waste and will now be expanded to other community events across the Larnaca district, organisers said in a press release issued on July 7.

The initiative was organised by the Larnaca district local government organisation in collaboration with the Larnaca-Famagusta development agency during the Mari Festival on June 26 and the Kalavasos Festival on July 3.

Throughout the events, organisers collected recyclable materials separately from general waste, including plastic water bottles, aluminium drinks cans and cardboard juice cartons, with the aim of reducing the amount of waste sent for disposal.

The organisers emphasised that “the initiative is part of a broader effort to promote recycling, the circular economy, and environmental awareness among citizens,”

It also sought to encourage waste separation at source and demonstrate practices that could be adopted at similar community events.

Organisers said visitors actively participated in the initiative, which also promoted the principles of the “pay as you throw” waste management system.

Following the programme’s success, the Larnaca district government organisation reiterated that “the initiative will continue at future festivals across the Larnaca district, as part of wider efforts to increase recycling, reduce waste, and achieve national and European environmental targets”.

The local government organisation thanked the development agency, the community councils of Mari and Kalavasos, event organisers, volunteers and members of the public who supported the initiative.