Criminologist Ilias Anagnostopoulos is officially on the team of independent criminal investigators in the Mafia State case, following Wednesday’s approval by the cabinet.

Anagnostopoulos is replacing Christos Mylonopoulos, who recused himself last week.

The rest of the team will be arriving in Cyprus early next week to begin the investigation on the basis of the anti-corruption authority findings.

Announcing the decision, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the cabinet agreed that the team should receive all necessary assistance, including secretarial support and infrastructure.

A fully equipped space has already been found and staff has been made available to assist the investigators in their work.

Letymbiotis said any reservations expressed regarding Anagnostopoulos’ appointment were not linked to the mandate of the anti-corruption authority or the team of independent investigators.

He added that the investigators should be allowed to do their work the soonest possible, study the findings in depth and investigate everything included.

The appointment of independent investigators follows the completion of the anti-corruption authority’s investigation into allegations contained in journalist Makarios Drousiotis’ book Mafia State, an inquiry involving around 150 witnesses, approximately 200 hearings and hundreds of exhibits.