With the aim of preventing traffic accidents and enhancing road safety, police will carry out a road safety campaign in the coming days against speeding, it announced on Sunday.

Increased checks will be carried out from Monday, August 3 to Sunday, August 9.

“Speeding is a very important factor in determining the outcome of a road collision and is considered one of the main causes of serious and fatal road collisions,” police said.

The stepped up checks are part of the cooperation with the European Traffic Police Network Roadpol and are carried out simultaneously in all EU member states.

According to the statistics of the last four years, one in 10 fatal traffic accidents is caused by speeding.