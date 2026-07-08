The Limassol municipality will carry out a collection of bulky and unwanted items in the Agios Ioannis area on Friday as part of its cleaning campaign, authorities said on Wednesday.

Residents in the affected streets can leave old furniture, mattresses, wooden items, bulky objects and plastic toys outside their homes from the previous afternoon.

The municipality reminded residents to place items where they do not block pedestrians or vehicles.

Rubble, construction materials, household waste, garden cuttings and agricultural waste will not be collected.

Authorities called on residents to cooperate and help maintain cleanliness and improve the quality of life in the area.