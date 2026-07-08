More than 220 athletes from across Cyprus took part in the 10th Neapolis University Pafos Beach Water Polo Festival, held from July 3 to 5 at the Paphos municipal baths.

The tournament featured 42 teams competing in Under 10, Under 12, Under 14, Under 16 and open categories.

Organised by Neapolis University Pafos and Cyprus Athletic Tourism, in cooperation with Evagoras Water Polo and the Paphos municipality, the event marked its 10th consecutive year.

Organisers said the festival has become a key fixture on the Cypriot water polo calendar while helping promote Paphos as a sports tourism destination.