Seven young Cypriot athletes will represent the island at the Balkan Under 20 Athletics Championships in Craiova, Romania, on Saturday, with two aiming to secure qualification for the World Under 20 Championships.

According to the Cyprus Amateur Athletics Association (Koeas), the team includes five male and two female athletes competing across sprint, hurdles, jumping and throwing events.

Among the athletes to watch are Andreas Savva, who will compete in the 110 metre hurdles, and Loukas Pero in the long jump.

Both are chasing the qualifying standards for the World Under 20 Championships.

Savva has a personal best of 14.07 seconds and needs to run 14.05, while Pero has jumped 7.43 metres and is targeting the qualifying mark of 7.58 metres.

The Cypriot delegation will travel to Romania on Friday under the leadership of GSO president Kyriakos Tsolakis. Coaches Elli Evangelidou and Kyriakos Antoniou will accompany the team.

Cyprus will also be represented by Lambros Christofides in the 100 metres, Charalambos Zenonos in the 110 metre hurdles, Emilios Alexandrou in the discus throw, and Chisom Grace Iheaka and Isabella Sofia Mosetti in the women’s 100 metre hurdles.

Competition begins in the early evening, with the hurdles events first on the programme, followed by the 100 metres, long jump and discus throw.

Cyprus has enjoyed considerable success at the Balkan Under 20 Championships over the past decade.

Excluding last year’s event, the country won 27 medals in its previous five appearances, including 11 gold, 10 silver and six bronze.

Several current senior internationals made their mark at the championships as juniors, including Olivia Fotopoulou, Natalia Christofi, Daphne Georgiou and George Koniarakis, all of whom claimed gold medals during their youth careers.

Koeas hopes this year’s squad can continue that tradition and build on Cyprus’ strong record at the regional competition, while giving its young athletes valuable international experience against some of the Balkans’ best emerging talent.

For Savva and Pero, Saturday’s competition also offers the chance to secure places at the World Under 20 Championships, adding extra significance to their performances in Craiova.