The Bank of Cyprus and Wealthyhood have launched a co-branded investment platform aimed at making investing more accessible in Cyprus, with the app available to all residents regardless of whether they are customers of the bank.

The launch marks the first major milestone in the strategic partnership between the Bank of Cyprus and European wealth technology startup Wealthyhood, following the bank’s participation as lead investor in the company’s €6 million funding round announced earlier this year.

According to the companies, the new Wealthyhood x BoC mobile app and web platform combines Wealthyhood’s digital investment technology with the Bank of Cyprus’ customer base and financial infrastructure.

The platform is open to all residents of Cyprus, although existing Bank of Cyprus customers will be able to link their bank accounts instantly to simplify identity verification, fund their investment accounts more quickly and begin investing with fewer onboarding steps.

The companies also said they intend to introduce additional customer benefits over time while expanding operational and product integration as their partnership develops.

“Our partnership with the Bank of Cyprus is far more than a capital investment,” said Wealthyhood co-founder and chief executive Alexandros Christodoulakis.

“It is enterprise-level validation of the infrastructure we have spent years building,” he added.

“Instead of spending years and millions developing an in-house solution from scratch, the Bank of Cyprus has chosen to empower its community immediately with a world-class digital experience,” Christodoulakis continued.

He also said the partnership is intended to encourage long-term investing rather than speculative trading.

“We are not here to launch another speculative day-trading gimmick,” Christodoulakis stated.

“We are here to bridge the financial literacy gap for Millennials and Generation Z across Cyprus, giving them the tools, transparency and structure they need to take control of their financial future with confidence,” he added.

Christos M. Ioannou, head of private and affluent banking at the Bank of Cyprus, said the partnership was designed to address what the bank sees as a gap in the local market for a modern digital investment platform.

“Recognising a gap in the Cypriot market for a modern and accessible digital investment platform, the Bank of Cyprus entered into a strategic partnership with Wealthyhood with the aim of making investing more accessible to a wider audience,” Ioannou said.

“Importantly, the platform is available to everyone in Cyprus, regardless of whether they are Bank of Cyprus customers, reflecting our strategic commitment to strengthening financial literacy and wider investment participation across the country,” he added.

“At the same time, we are equipping the next generation, as well as first-time investors, with the tools, knowledge and guidance they need to begin their investment journey in a simple, responsible and secure way,” Ioannou said.

According to the two companies, the platform includes a financial literacy hub featuring more than 50 structured educational guides, a financial glossary, daily market updates and analyst insights tailored for local users.

Users will also have access to international financial markets, including fractional share investing from as little as €1, while the companies said the platform charges zero commission fees on trades.

The app is designed to cater for investors with different levels of experience through self-directed investing, an AI-powered portfolio builder and robo-advisory functionality, the companies said.

Another feature, called Autopilot, enables users to automate regular monthly investments directly from a linked bank account while also automatically rebalancing portfolios, reducing the need for manual management.

The companies also announced plans to introduce an AI Co-Pilot feature, which is currently under development.

According to the announcement, the tool will allow users to ask questions about portfolio performance, financial markets and economic concepts, manage their accounts and execute investment orders through conversational chat commands.

The companies also included a reminder that all investments carry risk, with the value of investments capable of rising as well as falling.

They added that investment services are provided exclusively by Wealthyhood Europe AEPEY, while the Bank of Cyprus does not provide investment services or investment advice and is not responsible for the investment services offered through the platform.