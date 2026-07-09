Passenger traffic at Cyprus’ two airports fell by 4.11 per cent in June, a smaller decline than the sharper losses recorded earlier in the year, according to Hermes Airports.

A total of 1.38 million passengers travelled through Larnaca and Paphos airports in June 2026, compared with 1.44 million in the same month last year.

The June figures point to a more contained slowdown after a difficult spring for the aviation and tourism sectors. Traffic had fallen by 16.1 per cent in April and 15.3 per cent in March, while May recorded a decline of 4.13 per cent.

However, the performance continued to differ between the two airports. Larnaca airport, Cyprus’ main air gateway, handled 957,800 passengers in June, down from around 1.1m in June 2025. By contrast, Paphos airport recorded 420,500 passengers, up from 370,400 a year earlier.

As a result, the overall decline was mainly driven by Larnaca, while Paphos continued to show annual growth.

In the first half of 2026, passenger traffic through the two airports reached 5.4m passengers, compared with 5.7m in the corresponding period of 2025. Of this year’s total, 3.8m passengers travelled through Larnaca airport and 1.7m through Paphos airport.

The comparison comes after a record year for Cyprus’ airports. Passenger traffic reached 13.75m in 2025, the highest level ever recorded, marking a 12 per cent increase compared with 2024. Larnaca airport handled 9.91m passengers, while Paphos airport recorded 3.84m, according to figures previously released by Hermes Airports through Routes Online.

Hermes Airports said in a May statement that Cyprus’ air connectivity remained strong, with 54 airlines linking the island to 165 destinations across 42 countries. It added that most airline adjustments concerned lower weekly frequencies rather than full route cancellations.