Cyprus showcased its agri-food products at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026, as part of a wider push to strengthen the island’s export presence in the US and other international markets.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry said Cyprus took part in the New York exhibition from June 28 to 30, in cooperation with the Cyprus Trade Centre in New York, aiming to promote the island’s culinary identity and the quality of its domestic products.

Held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, the event is considered one of the leading food and beverage trade shows in North America. This year, it brought together thousands of buyers, distributors, importers and food industry professionals, giving Cypriot producers access to one of the world’s most competitive consumer markets.

At the Cyprus booth, visitors were presented with traditional products closely linked to the island’s food heritage, including PDO halloumi, Commandaria and other distinctive Cypriot flavours. The stand was also visited by the Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, Kyriakos Poyiatzis.

The participation comes as Cyprus continues to place greater emphasis on export growth, particularly for products with strong geographical identity and premium positioning. Halloumi remains one of the island’s most important export products, while Commandaria continues to serve as one of Cyprus’ most recognisable traditional names abroad.

According to the ministry, the New York presence forms part of its broader strategy to support the outward-looking activity of Cypriot businesses and help local producers build new commercial links abroad.

Commercial Counsellor at the Cyprus Trade Centre in New York Aristos Constantinou said that “the exhibition offered an important opportunity to promote Cypriot products in a highly competitive market, with the aim of creating new partnerships and further strengthening exports to the US.”